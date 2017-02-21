Hakimi meets UN official, representatives of donor organizations

AT-KABUL: Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi on Tuesday met with Mark Bowden, deputy of special representative of the United Nations for Afghanistan and representatives from donor countries and organizations, finance ministry said.

“They discussed on women’s economic growth program, commitments for Afghanistan’s self-reliance based on mutual accountability framework,” it said in a statement.

“Minister of Finance thanked special representative the United Nations whose mission is over now for the coordination between Afghanistan and donor countries.”

Furthermore, Ministry of Finance launched weekly meeting with donors for obtaining more coordination in Aid Section, according to the ministry’s statement.