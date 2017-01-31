Haqqani-linked terrorist arrested in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Tuesday said that its operatives have arrested one terrorist linked to Haqqani terrorist network in eastern Nangarhar province.

In a statement issued from NDS, it said the terrorist was identified as Ismail, alias, Yasin.

He was detained in a special operation carried out by the NDS operatives in the Achin district of the province.

The terrorist was operating in related districts of Nangarhar province and were conducting “terrorist and destructive” activities.

The Haqqani Network has been active in eastern Afghanistan, mainly in four southeastern provinces of Khost, Paktika, Paktia and Logar provinces. The group has been blamed for tens of deadly attacks in different parts of the country, particularly in capital Kabul in which hundreds of civilians had been killed and injured.