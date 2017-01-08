Haqqani Network commanders killed in Nangarhar

AT-KABUL: Two senior leaders of the deadly Haqqani network were killed and two other members arrested in a security forces’ operation in eastern Nangarhar province, ministry of interior said Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the operations were lunched in Nasafi village of the Lalpur district late Saturday.

“The killed terrorists were identified as Omran Khan and Shaheen who were originally hailing from Pakistan,” the statement said.

It added that the two commanders were playing key roles in organizing terrorist attacks, specifically coordinated suicide attacks in the province.

The statement noted two arrested militants were identified as Sarbuland and Zia-ur-Rehman.

“Eleven hand grenades along with some weapons were seized from the terrorist.”

However, the Afghan Taliban, to which the Haqqani network is linked, has not confirmed the commander’s killing.

American officials link the high-profile attacks in Afghanistan on the powerful Haqqani network, which is mainly sheltered in Pakistani tribal areas.