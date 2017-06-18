Haqqani network commanders killed in Paktika

AT Monitoring desk-KABUL: At least six militants of the notorious Haqqani network including two key figures were killed during an airstrike carried out by Afghan Air Force in southern Paktika province on Sunday, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said.

According to a statement issued by the interior ministry here in Kabul, two commanders, Abdul Aziz and Ghalchakai were targeted and killed along with four other insurgents of the notorious Pakistan-based Haqqani terrorist network during an airstrike conducted in Orgun district at around 5:00am.

The killed commanders of Haqqani network were involved in various types of terrorist and destructive activities across the province, the statement added.

However, the Haqqani network has not yet commented into the matter.