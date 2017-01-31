Harsh winter; Snowfall kills 47 people in Jawzjan

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Halima Sadat, the provincial council members of Jawzjan province on Tuesday told local media that heavy snowfalls have taken the lives of 47 people, following no access to health facilities and proper shelters.

“People are facing lack of proper shelters, where heavy snowfalls also cut off access to the healthcare facilities, as the temperature plunged to more than 70 centimeters in Darzab district,” TOLONews quoted Halima, as saying.

“More than 70 centimeters of snow has fallen in the district for the last few days and a number of homes have been destroyed,” she added.

The Afghan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) said the other day that at least 21 people have been died for the last few weeks due to a severe blow of snowfall and cold weather across the country.

ANDMA in a statement said, “bad weather had claimed the lives of at least 21 people in 15 provinces and 16 people have had to receive medical treatment.”

Kandahar, Zabul, Ghazni, Baghlan, Paktia, Ghor, Kunar, Parwan, Nangarhar, Kapisa, Herat, Laghman, Parwan, Bamyan, Nuristan and Panjshir are the provinces the hit by snowfall and cold weather.

Currently main roads connecting one province to another have been closed and people suffering badly in northern and central provinces as a result of heavy snowfalls.