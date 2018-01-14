Hashimi appointed as IEC commissioner

AT News Report-KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani after conducting meaningful consultation with stakeholders has resolved the long debated issue by appointing Sayed Hafizullah Hashimi as a new commissioner to the Independent Election Commission (IEC), an official said on Saturday.

After firing the IEC head, Najibullah Ahmadzai, appointment of a new member was a legal issue to fill the vacant position. Based on reports, five IEC commissioners, citing poor performance and misuse of authority as the reason signed a letter called for the IEC Chief Najibullah Ahmadzaib to be ousted.

Commenting on the new member’s appointment, Pajhwok Afghan News has quoted a source in the Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah’s office, as saying, “Hashimi’s appointment as IEC member was made today after thorough consultations among the stakeholders.”

Prior to this, the selection committee wanted the Presidential Palace to choose one among the proposed list, comprising Hashimi, Abdul Qadir Zazai and Awal Rahman Rodwal as a new members to the IEC.

Abdul Qadir Zazia, one among the candidates confirmed Hashimi’s appointment in a displayed message on his Facebook account. Qadir Zazai, in his message expressed confidence in President Ghani’s decision.

“The selection process for the position has been conducted in a transparent manner and I am satisfied,” Zazai said.

Hashimi, a 47-year-old belongs to Alishang district of eastern Laghman province, has previously headed the Meshrano Jirga Secretariat, the United Nations Office in Kabul and the transport section of the Cabinet Secretariat.

Hashimi is a graduate of Washington D1 University and has done master in BBA and he has full command when he communicates in Pashto, Dari, Arabic and English languages.