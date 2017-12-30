Hekmatyar lobbying for IS: Saleh

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Hezb-e-Islami leader Hekmatyar has been engaged in lobbying and bargaining for the release of at least 20 Islamic State (IS), known as Daesh terrorist group detained suspects who are in the custody of government, said Amrullah Saleh, a former Chief of National Directorate of Security (NDS).

He claimed that Hekmatyar has been enjoying ties with the Daesh suspects before and after his reconciliation with the National Unity Government (NUG).

The cases of these terrorists have not been deliberately referred to the judicial organs as a result of Hekmatyar’s interference and continued efforts for their release, he added.

“None have been referred to the court system in order to cover up their affiliation with Hekmatyar & save the deal”, the former NDS Chief noted in his tweet on Friday, December 29.

The remarks by Amrullah Saleh come at a time when Kabul had continuously targeted by a series of Daesh attacks. The latest one which was carried out inside a compound that houses both the Tabyan Cultural Center and Afghan Voice Agency (AVA) situated in the 6th Police District of Kabul city that claimed the lives of at least 43 people and injured more than 80 others.

Gulbudin Hekmatyar, who fought against the government of Afghanistan and international forces in the country after 2001 for several years, once had declared allegiance to the Islamic State terror group before his reconciliation with the government.

Releasing the longtime detained Hezb-e-Islami insurgents and commanders and excluding them from prosecution is widely believed to be a key terms of the peace deal with NUG.

Reportedly, dozens of Hezb-e-Islami prisoners are set to be released from the custody in the coming days.

However, Hekmatyar and his party have yet to comment into the matter.