Hekmatyar supports state system, urges for national unity

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: The leader of the Hezb-e-Islami Party, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Thursday announced his strong support from the current state system, calling on the nation to protect their unity.

Speaking at a press conference, Hekmatyar called the peaceful protest as the “certain right of every citizen”, but said that nobody has the right to block public ways and cause harassment to the people.

Pointing to those protestors, he said that those who seeking changes and collapse of system through illegal ways, we are not agree with them and won’t let them to do this.

He said that changes must be came through legal ways peacefully through the agreement of all Afghans in the right time to have a good alternative.

Hinting to recent attack in Kabul, he termed it act of enmies of Afghanistan and they demand continuation of war in Afghanistan and they see their interest in ongoing conflict in our country.

Demonstration is the right every citizens we will defend from it, but at the same time condemning coming out with weapons and showing forces to the people and insulting to others, he added.

Hekmatyar said that everyone has the right to criticize government, officials and seek changes, but no one has the right to chant for collapse of system.

He said that seeking changes and chairs through forces will lead to the bloody incident and it is required of everyone to learn from the past conflicts and not return back to that era.

Pointing to election HIA leader said that his party will attend to the parliamentary election.

He said that in presidential election this party will support an eligible candidate, who be acceptable for all Afghan people, region and world community.

Hekmatyar’s remarks come after hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of the capital to march towards the Presidential Palace. They had been protesting against Wednesday’s massive truck bomb in the city that killed over 150 people. Protestors blaming security officials with failure in security reinforcement and were seeking their resignation.

Demonstrator established tent strike on the street in different part of Kabul city, which created huge traffic jam and caused a matter of concern for people.