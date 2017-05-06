Hekmatyar to support Afghan forces, hopes Jahid

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Interior Minister, Taj Mohammad Jahid on Friday has expressed his hope that Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar would support the Afghan security forces.

Addressing to the participants of a huge gathering at the Ghazi football stadium in Kabul to welcome Hekmatyar, the minister said the gathering that welcomed Hekmatyar at the Presidential Palace was a historic example of the national unity.

He said he was optimistic that the return of Hekmatyar into peaceful and political main-stream would help in stabilization of the country. “I believe we will have Hekmatyar support with our national forces.”

Jahid praised the bravery and sacrifices of the national defense forces, saying they are protecting the Afghanistan from the international terrorism.