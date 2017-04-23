Helmand elders, clerics demand foreign troops’ withdrawal

AT News Report-KABUL: Tens of clerics and elders in the southern province of Helmand demanded the withdrawal of the foreign soldiers from Afghanistan.

They believe that the foreign forces prolong the war in Afghanistan and the war would continue unless the foreign countries pull their troops back.

They are concerned if Afghanistan turns into a field for regional and world battles, saying aerial attack on Achin was a good example.

The elders and clerics who had gathered Friday in Lashkar Gah city, the provincial capital, condemned the drop of the world’s biggest non-nuclear bomb on Achin district, announcing support to former president Hamid Karzai’s stance against the attack.

People’s representatives are also worried, saying if the United States really wants the end of Afghan war, it should target the militants’ hideouts outside borders of Afghanistan.

Several Afghans including Karzai reacted to the use of the biggest bomb by the US on Achin district, calling it injurious for Afghanistan.

But the government of Afghanistan termed the attack useful and said that the US carried out the attack in coordination with them.