Helmand offensives: 54 militants killed, 27 others wounded

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: At least 54 Taliban insurgents were killed and 27 others received injuries during airstrikes and ground operations in southern Helmand province, local officials said on Monday.

Police spokesman Lt. Abdul Salam Afghan told Pajhwok Afghan News that the air and ground operations were carried out in Ainak, Loykalah, and Zhawar Sahib areas of Naw district on late Sunday night.

According to him, 42 militants have been killed and 27 other were wounded. “Notorious commanders Haji Ahmad, Mullah Faizi, Sadiq and Haqbeen were among the dead.”

Four vehicles, 18 motorcycles, two machineguns and other ammunition belonging to the militants were also destroyed in the overnight offensive.

Provincial governor spokesman, Omar Zwak, confirmed that Taliban suffered casualties in Nawa district, but he did not elaborate further.

Separately, 12 militants have been killed during an airstrike in Bolan area of the capital, Lashkargah. Sources said that security forces and civilian suffered no causalities in the Nawa and Bolan offensives.

However, Qari Yousaf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman in his tweeter account said that security forces suffered casualties in Greshk and Sangin districts late on Sunday night. It is worth mentioning that Nawa district had been the most secure district of Helmand in the past until it was overrun by the Taliban insurgents last year and is still under control of the militants.