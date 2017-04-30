‘HIA is ready to stand beside government to ensure security’

AT News Report-KABUL: Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Sunday said that he and his party were ready to honestly cooperate with the government for ensuring security in the country.

Delivering speech among thousands of supporters in eastern Nangarhar province, Hekmatyar said: “We become ready for cooperation with the government to reinforce security.”

“I accept this government as a fact and never want anyone’s share,” he added.

Establishing of a coalition government is not our demand as well as not our precondition, he added.

Pointing to the Taliban, he said you are the reason of coming of US forces and their presence in Afghanistan.

Hinting toward rifts in National Unity Government, Hekmatyar said “as a brother I call on the NUG leaders to put an end to internal tension.”

He said that if NUG leaders can’t work together, one of them should leave and let the other one continue working. “If there are two operators in any system, the system would face conflict and failure,” he noted.

Hekmatyar criticized increasing of parties in Afghanistan and termed it a negative factor behind division of Afghan nation.

He said that most of the ministries formation in the government and most of the parties are not really a national party.

“If a leader of a party is Pashtoon, all members of the party are Pashtoons, similar if leader is Tajik, Hazara or Uzbek the members are from that ethnicity.”

He insisted that two or three powerful parties were needed to be comprised of the entire Afghan nation.

Hekmatyar also pledged for strict defense women’s rights at the light of Islam.

Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar publicly appeared and delivered speeches for the first time on Saturday in Laghman eastern province after 20 years.

Hekmatyar was nodded around one year ago to join peace process and started negotiation with the government of Afghanistan. Afghan government welcomed the preparedness of Hekmatyar for peace parleys

After-long term negotiation both side’s delegation including HPC agreed over establishing a draft. The draft has been handed over to President Ashraf Ghani and HIA party and signed.

HIA had set different condition including removal of the Party members name from UN black lists, freed of HIA members from prisons and transferring of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

Afghan government, HPC and HIA also have been reached to agreement over several issues including accept of constitution during recent long term negotiation.