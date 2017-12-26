HPC for clerics’ efforts to peace process

AT-KABUL: The High Peace Council (HPC) asked for the religious scholars’ efforts for peace process, calling on them to announce a “jihad for peace”.

Mohammad Karim Khalili, head of the council, said Monday in Kabul, expressed concerns over the continuous war and bloodshed in the country, asking for ulema’s more efforts.

“Considering the regrettable situation in the country, we hope that the respectable ulema announce the jihad of peace,” Khalili addressed scores of clerics from across the country, adding that working for peace was a jihad that stops war and tackles the challenges.

He emphasized that only Afghans could step up for peace and turn their dreams into reality.

Head of the peace council, said the aim of meeting with ulema was to inform them of what was going on in the country and asking for their help.

Khalili added that talks with the armed opposition groups had begun, and people would learn about its consequences.

Abdul Salam Zaeef, a former Taliban official who is currently member of the peace council, said that an office should be opened for the Taliban in Kabul so they were encouraged to talks.

The government had earlier announced that it would open Taliban’s office in Kabul, in a gesture to encourage the militants to peace talks.

But the group has denied any talks with the government, saying it would continue war until the last foreign soldier’s presence in Afghanistan.