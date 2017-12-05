Husband beats wife to death in Takhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A 30-year-old woman has lost her life after being severely beaten by her husband in the northern Takhar province. According to provincial police officials, the husband had beaten her to death for picking up 500 Afghanis from his pocket without his permission.

The heart-wrenching and inhuman incident took place on Monday, and the victim (Hanifa) succumbed of her injures when shifted to the provincial hospital, Ariananews reported.

Hanifa’s husband is currently under police custody and police said that he has already confessed to his crime.

The local officials of Women Affairs Department of the province expressed deep concerns over the increased numbers of women’s self-murder, terming poverty as the main factor of increase in domestic violence.

According to the authorities, they have recorded around five cases of violence against women, including murders and committing suicide in the course of last month.