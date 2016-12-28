IED blast targets Bamyan MP in Kabul city

AT-KABUL: Bamyan MP, Fakoury Behishti and three others injured, when an IED blast targeted his vehicle in western part of Kabul city on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was placed under a road bridge in Police District-6 in western part of Kabul city and detonated at around 9:10am when MP’s vehicle was passing through the road.

Lower House speaker, Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, in today’s session, live on LH-TV, said Behishti and his son were injured in the attack and were currently under treatment in Kabul.

However, a security source in the site of the blast told Afghanistan Times the MP escaped the blast unhurt but his son and three civilians were injured.

Kabul Police officials yet to officially provide details of the blast.