IMF extols economic reform

AT-KABUL: The enduring achievement of the Afghan government in areas of revenue increase and necessarily critical reforms in National Budget for ongoing solar year has been praised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), finance official said on Saturday. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, said that the admiration came from IMF Deputy Managing Director of Mitsuhiro Furusawa during a meeting with Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi in Washington DC. Hakimi is on his official visit to US where he participated in International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) spring meetings. Khalil Sediq, CEO of Da Afghanistan Bank Hamdullah Mohib, Afghan Ambassador to Washington D.C were present, during the meeting and exchanged their views on economic and banking sector. Minister of Finance thanked IMF for supporting Afghanistan’s financial reform and meanwhile invited him to Geneva Conference that is likely to take place by the end of this year.