Improve bilateral ties, Asfandyar urges Kabul, Islamabad

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Chief of Awami National Party, Asfandyar Wali Khan has emphasized on better relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan to establish durable peace and stability in both countries.

Addressing a worker’s convention in his native district, Charsadda on Friday, Asfandyar said a prosperous Afghanistan is necessary for peaceful and developed Pakistan.

Islamabad and Kabul should be engaged in meaningful talks, seeking solutions to bilateral issues in order to defuse tensions on both sides, he suggested, adding failure in improving relations would be disastrous.

“Both the countries should invest in education, health and other sectors,” Asfandyar proposed, saying the young Pashtun generation is being needed of pens and books, instead of explosives.