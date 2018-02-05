India donated wheat snatched by Taliban in western Afghanistan

AT-KABUL: Four trucks, loaded with Indian donated wheat, and on way to western Ghor province, have been intercepted and seized by alleged Taliban fighters in western Afghanistan, officials told Afghanistan Times.

The trucks were carrying Indian donated wheat from western Herat to the remote and less developed Ghor province when were intercepted and seized by alleged Taliban fighters Sunday afternoon in western part of Ghor province from the highway, Abdul Hai Khatibi, governor spokesman told Afghanistan Times.

“These wheat were donation of India to the poor people, the trucks were seized along the way by Taliban fighters, under the command of Mullah Ahmad Shah” Khatibi said.

The wheat were part of the emergency humanitarian assistances for the poor and drought hit villages in different parts of Ghor province he said.

However, despite the efforts by local elders the militants refused to allow the tracks to move toward the provincial capital.

The wheat seized by Taliban were part of the 1.1 million tonnes of wheat donated to Afghanistan by India which had been sent the country through Iran’s Chabahar port, bypassing Pakistan due to transportation problems created by Islamabad.

Although first few ships were already arrived in Chabahar port, but Kabul will receive the entire amount in six different instalments over the coming months.