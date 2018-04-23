‘India is good friend, strategic partner’

AT-KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani accepted credentials of the new Indian ambassador to Kabul, Vinay Kumar, president’s office said Monday. The president also discussed Kabul-Delhi relations and cooperation in different sectors. Ghani called India a good friend and strategic partner to Afghanistan, wishing success for Kumar in his mission. Indian ambassador also said that Afghanistan and India’s relations and bilateral cooperation were in better than any other time, promising to work hard for further strength and expansion of the relations.