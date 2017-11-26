India to donate 2.87m- dollars to Afghan transport section

AT News Report-KABUL: The government of India is to donate 2.87 million dollars to the ministry of transport, Indian embassy to Kabul announced Sunday.

“Continuing its long-standing development support to the people of Afghanistan, the Government of India agreed to provide financial assistance of US$ 2.87 million to the Ministry of Transport of Afghanistan,” it said in a statement.

It added the assistance would be used to procure spare parts for the Milli Bus (government bus services) for refurbishment of 350 previously supplied buses under Indian assistance.

A memorandum of understanding was signed Sunday by Manpreet Vohra, Ambassador of India to Kabul and Mohammed Hameed Tahmasi, acting minister for transport.

The 350 buses are expected to be operational by end of 2018 and will help to strengthen the public transport network of Kabul, it said.