Indonesia can play important role in peace efforts: Khalili

AT-KABUL: Indonesia as the biggest Islamic country, can play an important role in the peace efforts in Afghanistan, said Mohammad Karim Khalili, head of the high peace council.

Khalili who was detailing reporters about the peace council leadership’s recent visit to Jakarta, thanked the Indonesian government and people for their commitments in holding Islamic scholars’ conference there that is supposed to discuss ways put an end to Afghan war.

Mohammad Akram Ekhpolwak, presidential representative in political affairs, said that the strategy of the high peace council was completed after consultation with different parts of the society through meetings in the capital and provinces. He added that the strategy was on implementation.

“We will soon hold grand conferences of the clerics and jihadi figures, members of the civil society, tribal elder and women,” Ekhpolwak said.

He asked the Taliban to provide opportunity for peace through opening an office in Kabul or the mediation mechanism that the group trusts.