Indonesia shares strategy on women’s empowerment with Afghanistan

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Indonesian Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Yohana Yembise mapped out the requirements of Afghanistan that is keen to take a cue on women empowerment policies from Indonesia, Indonesia’s Antara news agency reported.

“We want to make a list, so we will focus on assisting Afghanistan in this effort,” Yembise noted during her agenda to accompany Afghan First Lady Rula Ghani in Jakarta on Monday.

Afghanistan is keen to know more about Indonesia’s state ideology of “Pancasila” and principles of “Bhinneka Tunggal Ika,” or unity in diversity, that encourage creating peace and harmony in the country.

For a short-term program that will soon be implemented in 2018, Indonesia will invite five representatives from Afghanistan to learn about women empowerment efforts.

“The Afghan government expects their women to function as mediators and peace makers in tackling internal and international issues as well as to serve as religious leaders and contribute to resolving conflicts,” Yembise said.

Ghani’s trip to Indonesia this early December was a return visit after Yembise had visited Afghanistan in May 2017. During that time, Yembise was invited to speak at a symposium on women’s empowerment.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s spouse said she aims to gain greater insights on the positive aspects of Indonesia, a country that she has not known in detail.

Some aspects that can be learned from Indonesia are legal procedures, the process of eliminating discrimination and violence against women, conflict prevention, as well as women’s movement.

“I want to learn in detail about the problems related to women faced in Indonesia,” she remarked.