Influential Taliban commander among eight killed in Logar

AT-KABUL: A key Taliban commander with eight other militants were killed during a military operation carried out by the Afghan security forces in central Logar province.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the military operation was conducted in an area situated between Baraki Barak and Tangi Waghjan.

The statement added the killed Taliban commander has been identified as Agha Gul. Basically a resident of Honai Safi area of Logar’s capital, the notorious Agha Gul was among important commanders of Taliban group who was actively involved in terrorist and destructive activities against the government and people of the country. The provincial government claimed all the remaining insurgents hailed from Babus area and the Maidan Wardak province.

However, the Taliban militant group has not yet commented into the matter.

Moreover, the Ministry of Interior in separate statement said the Taliban commander, identified as Qari Ismail who was commonly known as Mir Mohammad has been killed in an airstrike. The statement furthered three other Taliban militants, known as Qari Sirajuddin, Ahmad Gul and Mohammad Tahir have been killed in an airstrike.

The central Logar province is one among the volatile parts of the country where militants have been actively operating in its various districts and conducting terrorist and destructive activities.