Insider attack: Five policemen killed in Nangarhar

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Five sleeping security personnel have been killed by their fellow policeman in the Ghani Khelo district of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Friday.

District Chief Abdul Wahab told Pajhwok Afghan News the unpleasant incident was occurred in a check-post in the Marko Bazaar area on Thursday night.

The policeman who was on duty has not only killed his fellow security personnel who were slept, but also took away their weapons after leaving the check-post, he said.

Moreover, an elder of the locality who wished not to be named, said the policeman who killed other security personnel belongs from Achin district and had links with the insurgents.

He added that the Daesh terrorist group is active in Achin district and the killer might had joined rebels after the incident.

However, the militant groups have not commented into the matter yet.

Prior to this, another policeman in Khogyani district was killed his two fellows and later he joined the rebel group.

Earlier, another policeman in Khogyano district killed his two policemen and joined the Taliban in injured condition.

Such type of unpleasant and shaking incidents remain another challenge for the security and intelligence forces of Afghanistan which needs proper attention and scrutiny to put an end to insider attack.

If required preventive measures did not adopt, it would give birth to trust-deficit among the circles of security forces, which would suffer the image of our security forces and country as well.