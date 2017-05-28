Insider attack: Policeman kills six colleagues in Zabul

AT-KABUL: A local policeman said to have been linked to the Taliban militants killed his six of his colleagues in southern Zabul province, said officials Sunday.

“The policeman shot dead his six colleagues in an outpost Saturday in Shinkai district,” said Provincial Council Member Assadullah Kakar.

The killer fled to the Taliban after the attack, according to Kakar.

Investigation started over the case by police, he added.

Insider attack is one of the main challenge in police and army crew, Afghan forces often faced such attack in the past years, thus it is required of the government to take a serious step to solve the issue.