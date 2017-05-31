Interior Ministry condemns Kabul bombing

AT-KABUL: The Ministry of Interior has strongly condemned Kabul bombing on Wednesday that lead into killing and injuring of Afghan people. In a media statement, the Ministry of Interior Affairs had condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack which resulted in martyrdom of 64 civilians and wounding of 320 other civilians including children and women.

The incident took place while a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-packed vehicle in the 10th district, Zanbaq square, Kabul city, today around 08:30 AM, the statement added.

“More than 50 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged,” the statement said, adding, the wounded were taken to the nearby hospital by Afghan National Police.

“Minister of Interior Affairs strongly condemns all acts of violence as these heinous acts go against the values of humanity as well values of peaceful Afghans. These attacks also demonstrate the extreme level of atrocity by terrorists against innocent civilians,” statement

Ministry expressed its deepest condolences to the families and relatives who lost their lives in holy month of Ramadan.