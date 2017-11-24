Internal rifts: Daesh beheads 15 of its own fighters in Nangarhar

AT News Report-KABUL: The Islamic State (IS), or Daesh militant organization cut off heads of 15 of its own fighters in eastern Nangarhar province over internal rifts, official said on Thursday.

The beheading took place in Surkhab Bazaar of Achin district of the province, Attaullah Khogyanai, the spokesman for Nangarhar governor said.

“Daesh fighters have beheaded its 15 fighters due to internal rifts that still on the card” Khogyanai said, adding that in recent months internal rifts between Daesh terrorist groups in Nangarhar increased and “some of them already started killing each other.”

“They are vicious group, even don’t show mercy to its own fighters” he said.

Moreover, he said that at least ten of Daesh fighters were killed in Haska-Mena district of the province in a recent operations conducted by the Afghan Special Forces.

Defense Ministry Spokesman, Dawlat Waziri also confirmed the beheadings, saying internal rifts have been on the rise among the Daesh terrorist groups as they are under pressure from the Afghan and foreign forces in recent months.

“They now don’t have permanent bases in villages and fled to neighboring mountains from where they sometime launch their guerrilla attacks and flee back” Waziri added.

According to him, due to continued air and ground operations of the Afghan and foreign forces, the number of Daesh fighters have been decreased from thousands to hundreds in Nangarhar, and now only 500 to 600 fighters are active in remote parts of the province.