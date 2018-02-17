‘Intl community to reiterate its commitment to Afghanistan at Kabul Process’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Kabul Process scheduled for February 28 will serve as a platform for the international community to support Afghan efforts to achieve security, peace and reconciliation, and economic development, the US said.

“We look forward to that process because we see it as a way to reiterate the US commitment toward the Kabul Process to bring together so many of our international partners who are going to have some candid discussions, we believe, on a range of issues, from peace to development to humanitarian aid and other issues,” the State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference.

Nauert said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice Wells traveled to Kabul this week to meet with Afghan partners in advance of the February 28th Kabul Process conference.

“She met with several top Afghan officials, including President Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, National Security Advisor Haneef Atmar, as well as with prominent Afghan political, business, and media representatives, to highlight the longstanding U.S.-Afghan partnership,” Nauert said.

Wells also met with Resolute Support and US Forces Afghanistan Commander General Nicholson and US Special Representative for the Secretary General for Afghanistan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto and discussed ongoing U.S. and international community support for efforts to bring peace and security to Afghanistan and the region.

The February 28 conference reaffirms America’s shared commitment to regional security and the fight against terrorism and extremism, another State Department Spokesperson said.

“The fact that this meeting is happening in the wake of the Taliban’s recent horrific terror attacks in Kabul is testament to the resilience of Afghans and has strengthened the U.S. and international community’s resolve and commitment to peace and security in Afghanistan,” the State Department spokesperson said.

“Afghans have forged ahead in defiance of terror and are working to promote peace. We continue to stand by our Afghan partners,” said the official.