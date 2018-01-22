Investigations for Intercontinental Hotel underway: interior ministry

AT-KABUL: Inter ministry said it was investigating the private security company responsible for the security of the Intercontinental hotel as well as some of staff of the hotel.

In a Taliban attack on the landmark hotel, at least 18 people 14 of them foreign nationals were killed and 10 others wounded.

Assailants stormed the hotel late Saturday, which police say the Kabul-Balkh private security company had taken over its responsibility some three weeks ago.

Afzal Aman, Kabul garrison commander said he did not know about the security transfer to the private company.

“We have some staff of the hotel not being accused, but just for information and helping,” said Najib Aman, head of the ministry’s criminal department.

But Saeed Rahimi, head of security company refused to speak to media.

An official in the interior ministry said that the procurement department contracted to hand over the responsibility of the hotel security to the private company and the ministry was not involved.

Parliament members call for the suspension of the Kabul-Balkh security company for inattention.

“The company should be investigated, its license needs to be canceled and those who were involved in the contraction should be sent to judicial organs,” said Mirdad Nejrabi, a lawmaker.

Mohammad Javad, head of the Intercontinental Hotel, said hotel’s security was transferred to the security company based on a suggestion by the hotel’s leading board and National Security Council agreed.

Ministries of finance and transportation, the state-run Ariana airlines, Afghan Insurance Company and the Pashtany Bank are the members of the hotel’s leading board, according to Javad.