Investment increased by 152pc this year

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) on Tuesday during inauguration of first ever plastic exhibition said that investment increased by 152 percent across the country this year.

“$1.7 billion investment recorded this year, which reveal 152 percent increase,” said Acting Deputy Minister for MoCI, Qurban Haqjo. $682 million was invested in the country last year.

He said that establishing of policies for motivation of investment was the main factor behind significant increase of investment this year.

“Out of above mentioned investment 45 percent (around $800 million) was investment in energy sector, which India and Turkey are the leadings in this aspect,” he added.

He said that $410 million was invested in production aspect and factories.

In field of construction, services and agriculture also Afghanistan witnessed enough investment, he noted.

Although still there are challenges ahead of investment and business in the country, but still investment record is better, he claimed.

Mr. Haqjo said that in order to support, motivate and protect investment and domestic products we have made different laws and number of them finalized.

He said that also policies underway to boost up exportation as well as transit facilities.

He highlighted that MoCI also work over strategy to legalize importation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile Deputy of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) Khanjan Alkozai complained of lack of infrastructure, energy, land and loan facilities for factories and industrials in the country.

He said that since Afghanistan Investment Support Agency (AISA) reintegrate to the MoCI, no land distributed to investors.

He said that we hoped further facilities after liquidation of AISA, but faced worsen.

Pointing to kidnapping threats, he said that despite insecurity traders are ready to invest, but kidnapping seriously mare investment in the country.

He urged government to protect traders and arrest kidnapers.

Expressing grievance over ramp up corruption, he said that government must fight seriously against corruption.

It is pertained to mention that the aforementioned three days exhibition opened with the title of “Afghan Plast Expo” in Uranus hotel in Kabul. Some 38 companies from Afghanistan, 44 companies from Iran, six companies from Pakistan, three companies from Turkey, one company from India, two companies from China and one from Taiwan put on display their goods in 95 booths.

The exhibition aimed at fostering market for Afghan products inside the country.