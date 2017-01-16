Islamabad gets flak; Perpetrators of recent terror attacks live in Pakistan: Ghani to Bajwa

“For ensuring security in our country, we have all necessary preparations in place”

By Mansoor Faizy-KABUL: In a telephonic conversation with President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday, Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand provinces, a statement issued by Presidential Palace said.

President Ghani thanked Gen. Bajwa for the sympathy and said, “Those who claimed responsibility for carrying out these terrorist attacks live and operate freely and recruit people in Pakistan and no action has been taken against them.”

Pledging an unwavering vow to revenge against those responsible for the attacks, President Ghani said, “For ensuring security in our country, we have all necessary preparations in place.”

The president once again reiterated that terrorism and extremism are common threats to the region and the world.

He added that inaction and hesitation to tackle them can pose threats to Pakistan and the region.

However, Pakistani Chief of Army Staff said that Islamabad had a will for the stability and security of Afghanistan. Referring to the past, he promised that such activities would not be repeated on part of Pakistan.

President Ghani said, “Our goal is about the future. Therefore, all-front and serious discussions should be held on this, since repetition of 2016 is unacceptable to the people and Government of Afghanistan.”

Last Tuesday’s terrorist attacks claimed more than 50 lives and left over 100 people seriously injured.

At least 38 people were killed and more than 80 others wounded in twin bomb blasts in capital Kabul. The attacks were carried out one after another in Police District 7th on the Darual Aman Road, not far from the parliament building. Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack.

On the same day (Tuesday) seven people were killed and three others wounded after a suicide bomber targeted a tribal elder’s house in southern Helmand province.

Provincial police chief, Noor Aqa Kintoz, said that a suicide bomber entered the tribal elder’s house, detonating an explosive vest packed to his body at 12:00pm, in which, seven people were killed and three others were wounded.

Again on that day (Tuesday) 12 people including five United Arab Emirates (UAE) diplomats were killed and 14 others including UAE ambassador and the provincial governor were wounded in an explosion in the southern Kandahar province.

The blast took place inside the governor’s house in Kandahar city, the provincial capital.

Hashim Karzai, the cousin of former President Hamid Karzai, on Monday succumbed to injuries he sustained during the deadly bombing in Kandahar.

He received severe injures in the attack, and was taken to India for medical treatment. Some media quoting sources close to the victim’s family said that he died of injuries in India.

Afghan authorities accused the Pakistani spy agency ISI of planning the terror attacks that shock the country and claimed lives of many people. Police chief of Kandahar, Gen. Abdul Raziq, said the terror attack in his province was planned and executed by ISI and the notorious Haqqani Network.

Pakistan for long denied involvement in terror attacks in Afghanistan, and providing sanctuaries to terrorists. The claims were proved wrong when chief of Al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, was killed in Abbottabad, a garrison city. Reports suggest that late supreme commander of the Taliban, Mullah Mohammad Omar, also died in Pakistan.

The former chief of the Taliban, Mullah Akhtar Mansoor, used Pakistani passport to travel abroad. His favorite destination of departure was the Jinnah International Airport Karachi. The head honcho of the militant group was killed in a drone strike in Balochistan province.