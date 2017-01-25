Islamabad, London discuss Afghanistan’s security situation

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs met with British Ambassador to Afghanistan, Dominic Jermey on Wednesday. He was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew. The two sides discussed the peace and security situation in Afghanistan.

The Adviser shared with the Ambassador, Pakistan’s success in counter terrorism and its willingness to engage with the Government of Afghanistan in order to improve relations and promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

In his part, the British Ambassador stressed that the United Kingdom looked forward to play a facilitative role to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both sides agreed on the need of continuous efforts towards reconciliation process with the goal of achieving sustained peace in Afghanistan.