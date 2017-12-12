It is a hostile remark: Senators to Hekmatyar

AT-KABUL: Meshrano Jirga or upper house of the parliament on Tuesday expressed their anger over recent statements given by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami, which according to senators it is a hostile remark to talk about shares of tribes in the government.

Such comments would give birth to several challenges and also have serious repercussions for the country, the senators added.

Meshrano Jirga members called on politicians to try develop a sense of unity among the people, rather than making hostile and provocative remarks.

Recent remark that has given by the Hekmatyar is going to worsen the ongoing situation of the country, the senators said, adding that they expect all politicians, including Hekmatyar to encourage people towards unity and harmony.

“In the face of current circumstances in the country, these statements are not helpful because Afghans need unity and kindness,” said senator, Gulalai Akbari.

Senator Nazir Mohammad Faqiri said, “Hekmatyar’s remarks were not aimed at the reasons why development works had been carried out in certain provinces. Hekmatyar meant that work needed to be done in all provinces.”

“Afghanistan must be a united home for all. If reconstruction work is done, then it should be all over the country,” said senator, Mohammad Alam Ezidyar.

On Sunday Hekmatyar said at a gathering in Khost province that some eastern parts of the country have less of a share in the government compared to Panjshir, Bamiyan and Daikundi provinces in the center of Afghanistan.

Hekmatyar’s remarks were followed by strong reactions among the Afghan public and politicians, including the CEO Abdullah Abdullah who described Hekmatyar’s remarks as statements that benefit the enemies.

“Divisions and differences among the people will benefit the enemies of Afghanistan,” Abdullah said adding that “ethnic and religious divisions are not for the interest of the country and is good for enemies. Talking about ethnicity and pitting one province against others is not encouraging anyone towards any positive goal.”