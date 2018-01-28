Jamiat downplays Khalilzad’s remarks as ‘personal view’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Jamiat-e-Islami political party said that the remarks of the former US ambassador to Kabul, Zalmy Khalilzad regarding the ongoing dispute between the Presidential Palace and Atta Mohammad Noor over the governorship of Balkh province was his “personal view”, Azadi Radio reported.

The political party said everyone has the right to comment over the issue. However, Khalilzad’s remarks are not representing the US administration.

In an interview with the Ariana News, Khalilzad said the unity government and its international allies have been losing patience and tolerance against Noor’s opposition over transfer the authority to a new governor in Balkh province. Khalilzad also urged the political leadership in the country to refrain from miscalculating while dealing with national issues. He reminded that the international community would not allow small issues to turn into violence and further adds to deadlock.

Deputy spokesman of Jamiat party, Zabihullah Fitrat on Saturday told Azadi Radio that Khalilzad is neither a US official, nor Washington has assigned him the job to interfere the issue.

“Khalilzad is irrelevant and Jamiat-e-Islamic not takes serious his remarks over the issue,” he said.

He further went on saying that his party has submitted suggestions and demands to Presidential Palace and looking forward to the final response by the ARG.

Khalilzad’s recent visit to Kabul is generally believed that he has conveyed an official message of President Trump administration by urging the parties involved to resolve the dispute as soon as possible. Prior to this, the US Vice President Mike Pence had talked to President Ghani over the issue and most recently White House and the US ambassador to Kabul John. R Bass emphasized on Presidential Palace and Noor to resolve the dispute based on the constitution and existing laws in the country.