Jamiat Party for dismissal of NSA and other security chiefs

Security reforms sought to stop cycle of violence

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Following recent Kabul carnage, and horrible blasts, the Jamiat-e-Islami Party has demanded for immediate dismissal of all security institutions heads, including National Security Advisor. The party blamed head of security organizations for their failure in maintaining security in the country.

“Chiefs of security organizations have no sufficiency to protect people, reinforce security, and combat against terrorist networks,” Foreign Minister, and Head of Jamiat-e-Islami Party, Salahuddin Rabbani told newsmen on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of Jamiat party, he said that probably there are some clusters among security institutions that have been supporting terrorism.

He added that whatever took place during funeral ceremony in Badam Bagh, western part of Kabul city, is fostering idea that sans support within a number of security officials, it is impossible for the terrorists to gain such an opportunity to carry out suicide attacks.

“Viewing the chain of terror against figures of party in the past 17 years, it gives us a clearly picture that assassinating of members of party have been increased from individual to a group ambush,” he added.

Salahuddin furthered, “considering aforementioned challenges the party being as partner of the National Unity Government (NUG) looking for dismissal of National Security Advisor, Haneef Atmar and head of all security institutions as soon as possible.”

“After dismissal, new security figures—acceptable at the eyes of the people have to be introduced.”

Moreover, he asked the government to seriously probe Kabul’s horrible blasts, Friday violence among protesters as well as three multiple attacks during funeral ceremony of Salem Izedyar. It is worth mentioning that high level governmental officials, including Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah Abdullah were in funeral ceremony when three suicide bombers detonated their explosives.

Moreover, Jamiat urged government to put on practice the demands as soon as possible. “If the demands are not meet, the party would adopt new decision after consulting with other members of the party,” he underlined.

Meanwhile, Acting Spokesman for the Presidential Palace, Shah Husain Murtazawi, said that reforms are in card in security organs.

During a press briefing, he informed mediamen that people have to differentiate between those who are committing horrible attacks, and Afghan officials—who are working hard and honestly for the betterment of society.

He added that as much as people are criticizing government officials, similarly must came hard on terrorists that have been conducting horrifying attacks.

“20 different terrorist groups are making efforts to destruct Afghanistan, taking this in view—the people have to work for national interests.”

Deputy Spokesman for the Chief Executive Officer, Jawid Faisal regarding current uncertainty, said resignation is not the solution, our common enemy is in Pakistan, and the back to back violence incidents are benefiting them. “We have practiced the cycle of resignation in the past, but problems did not resolve with it.” He called on Afghan masses and political parties to recognize the enemies, and offer logical solutions to the current dilemma.