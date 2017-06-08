Jihadi commander says Loya Jirga saves country from crisis

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: A jihadi commander in the west of the country criticized the central government for not being serious in tackling the crisis, saying that Loya Jirga was the only way to save the current crisis threatening the country.

Ismail Khan, who had served as water and power minister under Hamid Karzai, accused the Ghani administration of weakness and asked for holding a premature presidential election.

“Loya Jirga and a premature election can save the country from the current crisis,” Khan addressed his supporters in Herat province (his birthplace).

He asked the US-led coalition to help the country in solving problems.

“As the US has helped us in the past 17 years, it is requested to continue it assistance at the time that the current government is unable to tackle problems.”

The prominent member of the Jamiat party, declared support of the party’s stance, calling it in favor of the nation and government.

Jamiat’s leader had earlier asked for the dismissal of some senior government officials including the national security adviser.

Khan also said that Taliban were controlling about half of the country. “The enemy is advancing day by day. We have brain drains and bankruptcy of factories. This is leading us toward anarchy.”