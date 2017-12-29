Journalists among 41 martyred in Kabul attack

AT News Report-KABUL: Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) strongly condemns the cowardly suicide bombing at the Afghan Voice News Agency (AVA) in Kabul, which saw at a journalist killed and about 10 other media staff injured.

The attack, which involved at least three explosions, occurred during a morning panel discussion with journalists on the 38th anniversary of the Soviet invasion at the Tebyan Social and Cultural Centre and It also hit the Afghan Voice News Agency (AVA) which has an office on the floor above, Sayed Hasan Hosaini Editor in-chief of AVA told AFJC

Sayed Mehdi Hosaini a journalist from Jomhor News agency killed in the attack, and 10 other journalists; 9 from Afghan Voice News Agency and one from Shamshad TV were wounded, he added

The interior ministry spokesperson told the news reports that at least 41 people, including four women and two children, had been killed and 84 wounded.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack. The group-affiliated Amaq News Agency said the terror group carried out the attack the centre with a suicide bomber and other bombs.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack; this attack is a brazen assault not just on one news agency but on the entire media and free expression in Afghanistan,” said Ahmad Quraishi, Executive Director of Afghanistan Journalists Center.

We call on the Afghan government to strengthen its efforts to secure media organization and media workers’ safety and to put in place all possible means to limit the risks, he added

This is the third deadly attack on media organizations in Afghanistan in 2017. On November 7, IS gunmen attack on Shamshad TV station in Kabul, killed two people including an employee of the TV station and injured 24 others including four firefighters.

On May 17, six people including four employee of the RTA state broadcaster were killed in IS raid on the Station in eastern Jalalabad city.