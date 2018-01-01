Kabul, Ankara to bolster military cooperation

AT-KABUL: Interior Minister, Wais Ahmad Barmak has made official visit to Turkey, where he discussed military cooperation with his Turkish counterpart during a meeting held in Ankara, Pajhwok Afghan News reported on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), Barmak arrived in Turkish capital at the head of a high level delegation on Sunday.

The interior minister in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Süleyman Soylu held detailed and productive discussions, aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation and strengthening friendly ties between the security organs of the two countries.

Moreover, the two sides shared views and demands on cooperation in increasing higher educational opportunities and facilities for the Afghan police officers pursuing bachelors and master degrees.

In addition to that, Barmak sought for Turkey’s technical cooperation in improving Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry’s detective organs’ capacity and dealing with cyber crimes.

Counternarcotics campaign, treatment of wounded Afghan police personnel and establishing a major police hotline center in Afghanistan were others among the major issues on the top of meeting agenda.

The two sides were formally agreed that a high-level Turkey’s delegation would be visited Kabul in near future to frame strategies for implementing of these programs in true letters and spirit.