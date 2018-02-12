Kabul, Ashgabat bolstering bilateral ties

AT-KABUL: Turkmenistan officials pledged cooperation with Afghanistan in fighting terrorism and economic development during the National Security Advisor, Mohammad Haneef Atmar’s official visit to Ashgabat.

According to a statement issued by his office, Afghan delegation leading Atmar Saturday left Kabul to Ashgabat, where they met Turkmenistan Defense Minister, Colonel-General Yaylym Berdiyev, and Foreign Minister, Raşit Meredow. NSA Atmar also presided over the Uzbek-Afghan Joint Security Commission together with his Uzbek counterpart V. Mukhamdov in which they discussed importance of the commission and its alignment with mutual agreement of cooperation.

During this visit, both sides discussed the (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India) gas pipeline project, its security and the implementation of the project.

Additionally, the Afghan and Turkmenistan officials insisted over joint combat against terrorist groups and smuggling of drugs.

Multi-cooperation for improving stability in the region as well as further coordination discussed between both officials. Discussion between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan regarding economic and security cooperation was effective.