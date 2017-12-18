Kabul attack: Only Daesh fighters killed

AT-KABUL: Three fighters loyal to the Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh terrorist group entered a partially constructed building in western part of capital Kabul—Police District 5th, on Monday to attack facility of National Directorate of Security (NDS), but their evil designs were failed as the Afghan security forces gunned down all of them, officials said.

The assault lasted for several hours, but eventually ended with killing three Daesh fighters.

They (militants) were hidden in the building to target the training center belonging to the (NDS), but failed utterly, security official said.

“Today, Monday at around 10:10am local time, a number of suicide bombers entered a multi-storey building behind the training center of the (NDS), in which only three attackers were killed,” Nasrat Rahimi, MoI Spokesman told Afghanistan Times.

Only the three attackers were killed, he said, assuring of zero casualties to civilians, but confirmed slightly injures on the part of two security forces.

The (IS), widely known as Daesh in Afghanistan, has claimed responsibility for attack in a statement on its Ahmaq News Agency.

In the past, both the Taliban and Daesh fighters have carried out deadly attack against Kabul residents. The deadly one was May 31 truck bombing in which more than 500 Kabulis were martyred and wounded. But since that, security in the capital has been ramped up to prevent such attacks in the future. Even Mosques were not spared, as Daesh terrorist killed dozens of worshipers in Kabul and other provinces. Moreover, eleven Afghan policemen were killed on Sunday in a Taliban attack on two checkpoints in the southern Helmand province. 12 Taliban insurgents were also killed in the attack.