Kabul attacks draw worldwide condemnation

AT News Report-KABUL: Thursday’s terrorist attack that killed and wounded dozens of people in Kabul has been widely condemned across the world. The attack at the media news agency and the cultural centre in Kabul resulted in loss of more than 40 innocent lives and many more injured.

The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) India, the EU, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UN, the US, the UAE and others condemned the cowardly suicide terror attack on the Shiite cultural centre near a media outlet.

OIC Secretary-General of Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen strongly condemned the suicide bomb attacks targeting innocent worshippers and civilians as against the teachings and values of Islam. He extended his solidarity with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism.

The OIC Secretary-General offered his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, government and people of Afghanistan on the tragic loss of lives and wished early recovery to the injured.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen reiterated the principled position of the OIC against all forms of terrorism and extremism and repeated his call for international solidarity in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.

India also extended heartfelt condolences to families of the victims and wished early recovery to the injured.

“Indian remains steadfast in its solidarity with the Government and the people of Afghanistan at this difficult time. India is committed to extend all possible support in their fight against the menace of terrorism and efforts to bring peace, stability and security in the country,” the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Bahraini Foreign Ministry also condemned the terrorist attacks in Kabul and reiterated the firm position of Bahrain, which rejects violence, extremism and terrorism in all its forms.

Meanwhile, The United Arab Emirates condemned the attacks in Kabul. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed in a statement the UAE’s condemnation of these acts of terrorism, stressing the UAE’s stance and rejection of various forms of violence.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Thursday condemned the attacks on the Tabyan Cultural Centre as well as a media outlet in Kabul.

In a statement, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that “the Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.”

“He expresses his solidarity with the people and the Government of Afghanistan. He firmly believes that a peace process is the only path to ensure Afghanistan’s stability,” Dujarric added. (Pajhwok)