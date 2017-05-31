Kabul bloodbath: 80 killed, over 350 wounded in deadly bombing in capital

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: At least 80 people, mostly civilians, have been killed and over 350 others received injures in a horrible massive car bombing blast in Kabul, the capital city on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The explosion occurred during rush hour at around 8:25 in a diplomatic area—near to Germany, British and Japan embassies. Roads were packed with commuters, when the explosion took place.

“A car bomber detonated in Zanbaq Squareat 8:25am in Kabul, the capital city,”Ministry of Interior Deputy Spokesman, Najeeb Danish told Afghanistan Times.

“The explosion was a car bomber, probably a truck-bomber that went off near Germany embassy on the main street in Zanbaq Square,” Kabul Police Spokesman, Abdul Basir Mujahid said.

He informed of an investigation already kicked off on the issue, but did not give further details.

Ministry of Public Health Spokesman, Wahidullah Majroh, said that 80 people, mostly civilians—killed, and over 350 others wounded in the bombing.

Several staffers of Roshan, a telecommunication company, and some media outlets were also among killed and wounded people.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany on its twitter account said “the attack was carried out in the immediate vicinity of the German Embassy. Staffs of the German Embassy were also injured in the attack. All staffs are safe. An Afghan security officer, who was protecting the Embassy grounds, was killed. We extend our deepest sympathy to this family.”

The blast took place in diplomatic areas that have been guarded heavily. Germany, British and Japan embassies are located near to the site of explosion.

The Wednesday bombing was one of the bloodiest attack in Kabul, where imposed huge financial loses, beside human casualties.

Over 50 vehicles have been destroyed, and around twokm far windows’ glasses had been shatteredas a result of the blast.

The explosion was a heavy as it dig a big hole on the street. Number of building was destroyed completely, and some others partly in the area.

“I was around one km far from the explosion site, heard a horrible voice and felt its waves,” Jawid a passer told the Times.

According to him, many people were killed and wounded among smoke and fire that rose to the sky.

“Also it was school time, where after explosion children came out in shock from their school—named Amani,” he added.

Moreover, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has strongly condemned the cowardly attack in the holy month of Ramadan targeting innocent civilians in their daily life. “Itwas an inhuman and cowardly attack,” the president added.

At the same time, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul. “I stand in solidarity with the victim families.”

He furthered, “We want peace but, those who kill us in the holy month of Ramadan don’t worth a call for peace, they must be destroyed and uprooted.”

Moreover, the Resolute Support in a media statement said “today’s (Wednesday) attack in Kabul city demonstrates a complete disregard for civilians and reveals the barbaric nature of the enemy faced by the Afghan people.

The statement added, “it also highlights the hypocrisy of the enemy who claim that they only target Afghan Security Forces and foreign forces, yet continue to cause death and suffering amongst innocent Afghans.”

It furthered, “we offer our condolences to the families of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded. We praise the courage of Afghan Security Forces, especially the police and first responders.”

Attacks such as these only serve to strengthen our commitment to our Afghan partners as they seek a peaceful, stable future for their country, the statement concluded.

The Pakistan embassy in Kabul also strongly condemned Kabul attack. “Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kabul this morning that has caused loss of precious human lives and injuries to many. The blast has caused damage to the residences of some Pakistani diplomats and staff, living in the close vicinity, and inflicted minor injuries to some,” the embassy said in a statement.

The Taliban outfit through media statement had rejected involvement in the deadly Kabul blast.