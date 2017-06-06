Kabul demonstration: Govt. urged to restrain from unconstitutional action 

AT-KABUL: The Council for Protection and Stability of Afghanistan in a meeting with a number of Jihad and political leaders called on Kabul protesters not to let the enemies to take negative opportunity from their feelings.

Masoud Trishtwal, spokesman for the council, on Tuesday told Radio Azadi that in a meeting held on Monday, in which former President Hamid Karzai and other political figures were in-attendance, the council asked the government to restrain from unconstitutional action against protestors.

“They (protestors) have constitutional right to stage demonstration, but they should give joint hand with each other’s in order to stop the enemies from infiltration,” he said.

He added that enemies are stronger then the government. “Unfortunately, there is fear that the foreign and domestic enemies should not misuse from pure feelings of the protestors.”

According to him, in the meeting they also called on the government to strop from firing toward protestors. It is worth mentioning that the Council for Protection and Stability of Afghanistan is running by high-profile Jihad leaders, and other political influential figures.