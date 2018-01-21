Kabul hotel attack shows Afghans are trampled by aliens’ goals: Karzai

AT-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai “strongly” condemned attack on the Intercontinental Hotel, saying that the attack indicated Afghans were trampled by the aliens’ to reach their goals.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Kabul Intercontinental_Hotel that killed and wounded civilians. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of martyrs and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded,” Karzai tweeted Sunday.

In a statement, the former president said that killing innocent civilians, damaging public utilities and national installations are against all human and Islamic values and principles.

“Afghans are the victims of the foreigners’ conspiracies on daily basis,” Karzai was quoted by the statement as saying.