Kabul, Islamabad tension: Asfandyar calls for China’s crucial role

ANP criticizes US South Asia Strategy, urging China to play its crucial role in the region

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Chief of Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan has urged China to play guarantor role between Afghanistan and Pakistan to defuse tension and establish durable and brotherly relations between the two neighboring countries.

Citing more roles to China in the region, Asfandyar Wali believed Beijing should come to the fore to normalize Afghanistan-Pakistan tensed ties to pave a way to regional harmony.

While addressing a worker’s convention in his native hometown, Charsadda, he said strained relations between the two neighboring countries have hindered the fight against terrorism.

Peace in the two countries has been interlinked and stability in the region would be a dream as long as peace not restored in Afghanistan, he added.

Asfandyar once again came hard over the US President Donald Trump and strongly opposed and criticized Washington’s newly televised strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia and its recognition to Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The ongoing notorious policies by the new US administration would further worsen the situation in Afghanistan and in the Middle East, he warned.

Highlighting the importance and benefits of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for the Pashtuns in Pakistan, Asfandyar called on Beijing and Islamabad to extend the project to the FATA region.