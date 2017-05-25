Kabul military hospital attack: Senior Defense officials jailed

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Central Military Court convicted 10 officials of the Ministry of Defense (MoD),including Generals to prison over their duty negligence that led into attack in Sardar Dawod Khan—a military Hospital in Kabul, officials said.

A large number of terrorist, dressed as doctors stormed country’s largest military hospital on early March, opening fire at hospital staffers and patients.

“Numbers of defense officials, including generals were convicted to jail by primary military court over attack on Sardar Dawod Khan—a military hospital,” Deputy Spokesman for MoD, Mohammad Radmanish said. He said that the officials were faced court convict over negligence on their duty.

Medical Commander General, Abdul Razaq Siawash, Health Executive Officer, General Abdul Salam Nejrabi, and Major Zainullah were convicted for one year imprisonment in the detachment.

Health Supportive Commander, General Abdul Kobar, Health Supportive Head lieutenant colonel Salahudin, Deputy of Health Supportive Commander, Colonel Rasul Mohammad, Anti-Intelligence Director for Health Commandant, lieutenant colonel, Mir Ahamd, Health Academy Intelligence Director, Colonel Zafar Khan, officer Awal Khan and soldier Sayed Noor are officials that have been convicted from one to two years of imprisonment.

He said that those who convicted to detachment imprisonment have been deprived of different privileges such as ranking promotion, scholarships and travels.

“Also during this one year detachment imprisonment, if they commit any kind of neglect or violation, so they would be jailed for one year,” he added. However, he informed that convicted official’s right for seeking appeal court is safe. “Six officials acquitted due to lack of documents against them.”

According to confirmed report, 31 people including doctors, patients and visitors have been killed and 53 others wounded in Daesh attack in Sardar Dawod Khan—the 400 bed hospital. However, unconfirmed report says the casualty toll was more than what appeared in public. Similarly the number of attackers and how entered inside the hospital still have been remained a puzzle.