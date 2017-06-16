Kabul mosque attack organized in abroad: Karzai

AT News Report-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai, strongly condemned Thursday’s attack on a mosque in Kabul, saying “like other terrorist attacks it was organized outside the borders”.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of the al-Zahra mosque in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, in which, four people were martyred and eight more injured.

Among the martyrs was Hajji Ramazan Hosseinzadah, a tribal elder and the founder of the mosque.

“With regrets, I learned that my the influential figure, tribal elder and my old friend, Hajji Ramazan Hosseinzada, a patriotic person and people’s servant was martyred along a number of our country-fellows in the al-Zahra mosque attack,” Karzai said in a statement.

He added that the aliens commit such crimes to reach their inauspicious goals.

“Now, this is the time that we the people of this ancient land find out the depth of these conspiracies and stand united against them.”

The former president wished paradise for the martyrs, patience for their families and quick recovery for the injured.