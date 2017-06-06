Kabul Process for Peace Summit: President Ghani invited Taliban to peace talks, terming it “last chance”

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday during inaugural of Kabul Process for Peace Summit had once again invited the Taliban insurgents to peace talks, warning them as “last chance”.

Addressing visiting delegates from 24 counties, including three international organizations—European Union, United Nations, and NATO, Ghani said, “we offer this opportunity to the Taliban, but it won’t be everlastingly.”

Delegations from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kirghizstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, Sweden, USA, Canada, Australia, UN, European Union and NATO have attended the summit.

President added that this is the last chance for the Taliban to join peace process; otherwise would face wrath of Afghanistan’s allies setting together today (Tuesday).

“The government often offered suggestions to the Taliban to join peace process, accept constitution of the country, let girls go to school and sever ties with terrorist groups.

“We want peace talks to be started, and it should be a national discussion,” he added.

“Negotiating place could be anywhere, Kabul or somewhere else, what is important to be agreed by both sides,” he noted.

President added that peace roadmap has to be chalked out, and in case Taliban accepted, then we would let them to establish office, in a bed to be in contact with a responsible address.

He stated that Taliban are sponsoring 20 other terrorist outfits that came from different region and are involved in different crimes, including subversive activities and smuggling of narcotics.

“Till date violence not shunned against civilians, and not agreed over peace with militants, thus we are calling on UN assembly to take action against terrorism,” he asserted.

President Ghani pointing toward horrible recent attack in Kabul said “150 innocent Afghans” men and women were martyred. And more than 300 were received injuries.

“World terrorists targeted Afghanistan, and estimated that from 200-11,000 have come here and motivated to carry subversive activities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and South Asia.”

He added that Afghan forces fighting in frontline against terrorism, and Islamic State, aka, Daesh fighters. Terrorism is a threat to region and world, so it is required of all world countries to support Afghans to end this war,” he insisted.

“We request from world to fulfill commitments, and end violence in Afghanistan.”

Pointing toward Pakistan dishonesty, President Ghani said that it is the government’s top priority to start negotiation with Pakistan.

“We want peace with Pakistan, and want to have opportunity to trust over Pakistan. We want an opportunity for both countries developments,” he added.

He emphasized that peaceful Afghanistan is in favor of all regional countries.”Peace in Afghanistan will bring stability to our neighbors, Asia and the world.”

President called on Pakistan to offer its agenda to start negotiation, and reach to peace and stability.

Hinting toward expansion of terrorism in the region, he called on all neighboring, central, south, east and west Asian courtiers to joint hand for a powerful cooperation to end terrorism.

It is worth mentioning that Kabul Process for Peace and Security Cooperation Summit running in Kabul aimed at drawing attention of international community, and region countries to restore peace and security in this war-weary country.