Kabul Process summit for Peace to be held

By Farhad Naibkhel-KABUL: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Monday said that the Kabul Process for Peace and Security Cooperation summit will be held on Tuesday in Kabul.

“The Government of Afghanistan is convening the first meeting of the Kabul Process for Peace and Security Cooperation on 6 June in Kabul,” said Spokesman for MoFA Ahmad Shekib Mustaghni.

He said that states of the region, who will take the center stage at this gathering, along with key members of the international community were invited to send their deputy foreign ministers or special envoys to the summit.

He stated that the pressing reason for holding this meeting is that “we need a stable Afghanistan to enable a stable region.”

The session will be attended by delegations from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kirghizstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, Sweden, USA, Canada, Australia, UN, European Union and NATO.

The reason for running of Kabul process summit is dire need of peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the region, he added.

The session goal is to find access to a unique compromise and agreement in the level of region and world in fighting terrorism and a clear commitment for durable peace in Afghanistan, he added.

Discussion will have two detention in Kabul process summit, first security and terrorism, he noted.

He said that Afghan government often has insisted that Afghanistan is sacrificed of an unannounced war.

“Conflict in Afghanistan is not an internal war, but it has region and world dimensions,” he claimed.

He elaborated that over 20 groups of terrorism are against Afghan government and mostly they came from region countries to impede security here and pose as threat for the region and beyond the region.

Afghan forces are at front line of fighting against terrorist and sustained sacrifices on behalf of region and world, whenever threats are not only against Afghanistan but for the region and beyond region, he asserted.

He highlighted that world faced to terrorism, which is totally different from the past and changed to the most killer threats.

In order to fight efficiently and effectively against terrorism, it is required to a unique compromise and agreement in the level of region and world, he noted.

He said that lack of real recognition from the threats and scarcity of joint agreement against terrorism still remained powerfully, including using of terrorism as political tools, which is a big threat against peace in the region.