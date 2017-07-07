‘Kabul refers Anas Haqqani dossier to ICC’

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Afghan government has been sent the case of senior commander of the notorious Haqqani network to the International Criminal Court (ICC), a Kabul based research group said.

Ehsan Qane of Afghanistan Analysts Network (AAN), said the Anas Haqqani is one among the 16 cases of war crimes that have been referred by the Afghan government to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague, Netherland.

The list of 16 cases also includes Hafiz Rasheed, another militant of Haqqani network.

Anas Haqqani is the son of Jalaluddin Haqqani who is the founder of Haqqani network, a Pakistan-based terrorist group responsible for several deadly terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

He had been under the captivity of Afghan government since 2014. An Afghan court had reportedly sentenced him to death last year.

The ICC is going to open a formal investigation of alleged war crimes that had been committed in Afghanistan since 2003.

The Reuters citing ICC prosecutors said on Wednesday that the decision has been delayed as a result of new information they received from Kabul.

In addition to that, Chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said the ICC has received a set of fresh information from Kabul that has caused to influence the court decision.